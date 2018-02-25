A woman fatally shot herself after shooting a teenage boy Sunday afternoon in Arlington, police said.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of West Inwood Avenue.

The teen was taken to Cook Children's hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to be OK, said Lt. Chris Cook, police spokesman.

The woman was taken to Medical City Arlington, where she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her stomach, Cook said.

The woman was in a relationship with the teen's mother. While the two women were arguing, the teen was shot in the neck, Cook said.

The teen was alert and conscious at the hospital.

