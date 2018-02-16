Woman sexually assaulted walking to DART station

According to police, the woman was walking alone to Morrell DART Station when a male suspect approached her near the intersection of Denley Drive and Claude Street. It happened on Feb. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Photo: Dallas Police, WFAA)

DALLAS - Police need your help identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman who was on her way to a DART station.



According to police, the woman was walking alone to Morrell DART Station when a man approached her near the intersection of Denley Drive and Claude Street. It happened on Feb. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



Police said the suspect took the woman to a playground near the intersection of 2400 Van Cleave and 2900 E. Kiest Boulevard, where she was sexually assaulted.



The suspect was driving a newer model, four-door silver Dodge Charger with black racing stripes down the center of the vehicle. He was wearing a black button-up shirt and black pants. The suspect is described as a black male, 37-43 years of age, 6-feet tall, with a stocky build, weighing about 220 pounds. He had short, black hair and a dark complexion.



If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, please contact Detective B. Kramer at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.



If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

