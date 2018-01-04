Woman sexually assaulted after answering her front door in Burleson

BURLESON - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a Burleson woman after she answered her front door Tuesday night.

The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. on Wysteria Lane, according to a police news release.

The woman heard a knock on her front door. When she answered the door, the suspect forced his way into her home and assaulted her, police said.

The suspect fled on foot. Police described him as about six feet two inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 817-426-9961.

Police added extra patrol in the woman's neighborhood.

