Woman killed, two others shot in Cedar Hill

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

One woman has been killed and two additional victims were shot in Cedar Hill Monday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of Halifax Ct. to respond to a shooting with injury call.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and to others who were shot. The two wounded victims were taken to a local hospital, but there condition is unknown at this time.

One person has been detained by police in this shooting investigation and a weapon has been recovered from the scene.

Police have no reason to believe there were any other suspects involved at the time.

Check back with WFAA as we continue to learn more details in this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV