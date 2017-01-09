Woman killed in Arlington shooting

Woman and man shot in Arlington incident on Jan. 9, 2017.

ARLINGTON -- Police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at an East Arlington home early Monday morning.

Cam-Tu Tran, 30, died at the scene after officers were called about a shooting at 3415 Mayflower Court, off of East Mayfield Road, at about 1:30 a.m.

A man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital. His relationship to Tran is unclear.

Police are combing through surveillance video, and believe the victims knew the gunman.

No arrests have been made.

