Woman killed in Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON -- Police say a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at an East Arlington home early Monday morning.
Cam-Tu Tran, 30, died at the scene after officers were called about a shooting at 3415 Mayflower Court, off of East Mayfield Road, at about 1:30 a.m.
A man was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital. His relationship to Tran is unclear.
Police are combing through surveillance video, and believe the victims knew the gunman.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs