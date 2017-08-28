Woman kidnapped from McKinney apartment complex

The McKinney police is seeking the public's help with information regarding a woman who was kidnapped Sunday morning.

Minetssy Sanchez is a 28-year-old Hispanic woman from Princeton, Texas was inside a black 2007 Nissan Sentra with the license plate, FYM0637 when the car was stolen from The Gables apartment complex on 1500 Eldorado Pkwy.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as 29-year-old, Jabrice Davun Ortega, a black male.

Sanchez's brother, Zahary Escandon contacted WFAA via Facebook and says according to Sanchez's friend she was "walking to the car when she observed a young black male run inside the car and take off with my sister [Sanchez] inside," Escandon says. "She said my sister was screaming and banging on the window, but she didn't get to the car soon enough."

McKinney police posted the following photos on their Facebook page of the missing car, victim and suspect:

She has been entered into the Texas Crime Information Center as missing/endangered while detectives continue to search for her. The stolen car has not been recovered at this point in time.

McKinney Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanchez please

contact Detective Jose Quiles at 972-547-2717 or jquiles@mckinneytexas.org.

