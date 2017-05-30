Woman fatally stabbed in Arlington

Woman stabbed at Arlington apartment complex

ARLINGTON -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death at an apartment complex in Arlington.

Officers were called to the Sunset Point Apartments on Randy Snow Road, just north of Interstate 30 and west of SH 360, for a disturbance call at about 1:12 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and found a woman stabbed in the parking lot. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No suspect information has been released.

The woman has not been identified.

Check back for more as this story develops.

