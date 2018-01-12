Woman, 58, killed in Irving shooting

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

IRVING -- Police are investigating the homicide of a 58-year-old woman in Irving.

Officers were called Thursday at about 7 p.m. to the 3200 block of Lark Lane.

They found that 58-year-old Susan Bufford Maleskey of Jacksonville, Texas had been shot and killed. A family member had discovered her body when returning home.

The motive behind the shooting is unconfirmed, police said. They don't believe it's a random act of violence and have identified a suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Irving PD at (972) 273-1010.

