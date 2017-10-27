Windshield murder remembered: Victim's son says ‘I live it every day'

In June 2003, Brandon Biggs, son of Gregory Glenn Biggs, testified during the sentencing phase of the murder trial of Chante Mallard. Mallard received 50 years for murder. (Star-Telegram archives)

Brandon Biggs was a high school senior in 2001 when the task of planning his father’s funeral fell to him.

“All I got was a phone call from a detective on a Sunday morning,” Biggs said.

The body of Gregory Glenn Biggs had been found on the morning of Oct. 27, 2001. But in the months to come, the death of Biggs would evolve into one of the most sensational — and bizarre — murders in Tarrant County history.

His case became known as the “windshield murder.”

Chante Jawan Mallard was driving on a long curve from East Loop 820 to U.S. 287 in southeast Fort Worth when she hit, Biggs, a 37-year-old homeless man. He crashed through her windshield and she kept driving, with Biggs partially inside her car, until she got home.

She parked her car in the garage, with Biggs’ torso on the dashboard and his feet dangling on the car’s roof, but still alive. And that is where he died overnight, a crime that one prosecutor said “redefined inhumanity.”

Mallard was convicted of murder in 2003 — a young Brandon testified at the trial — and she is serving her 50-year sentence at the Murray Unit in Gatesville.

