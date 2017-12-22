McKinney widow in search of late husband's rings

Nathan Anderson was a Marine Corps Huey pilot. He died in a mid-air collision during a training mission in California. (Photo: WFAA)

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Christmas at the Andersons of McKinney is understandably different from most.



This will be the fifth Christmas without a husband and father. Nathan Anderson was a Marine Corps Huey pilot. He died in a mid-air collision during a training mission in California.

"Our family has sacrificed enough," said widow Amanda Anderson.

For a single mother to two teenage boys, a time that is already hard was made harder.

"I know these are material objects, but it takes you back to the stages of grief," Amanda said.

In early December, someone broke into the Anderson home and took cash, a debit card, but more importantly, three rings -- Nathan's Texas A&M Aggie ring and their wedding rings are gone.

"He framed houses and saved all his money to buy me that ring," she said.

They were married for ten and a half years. Amanda has already called pawn shops in the nearby area and even filed police reports with McKinney and Allen Police.



"It's just a physical part of their father that was still here and taken away from them," she said.

Amanda says these rings ultimately belong to her two now teenage boys. She hopes the thief or thieves have the heart to return them because their value is beyond measure.

"When he died, he had his wedding ring on. Someone took that from me," she sobbed.

Christmas has not been the same since Nathan died. There's hope that someone watches or reads this story and returns what this family still had left.

© 2017 WFAA-TV