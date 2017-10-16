'Well-liked' Mesquite student killed over the weekend

MESQUITE -- Students and staff at Mesquite High School are mourning one of their own.

Saturday night police were called to the 3200 block of Kensington Drive after someone reported gunfire. They found Mesquite High School student Isaiah Deanthony Jones, 17, shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Mesquite Independent School District says Jones was "well-liked" and support is being offered at the school to help his classmates grieve.

"Mesquite ISD and Mesquite High School mourn the loss of the loss of this young man full of potential and dreams. Our thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah’s family and friends during this very difficult time. Our dedicated counselors were on hand when school opened today to help students and faculty deal with this loss, and they will continue to provide support as needed," the school district said.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information on Jones' murder to call (214) 373-TIPS.

