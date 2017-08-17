Watch: Man burglarizes teachers' cars at Fort Worth school

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect who burglarized three teachers’ vehicles outside a Fort Worth elementary school earlier this week.
Surveillance video shows the man getting out of his car and smashing the windows of three cars outside Caprock Elementary School on Monday. Police say the suspect was driving a yellow Jeep Wrangler with a soft black top and black wheels.
Caprock Elementary is located 12300 block of Grey Twig Drive in northern Fort Worth but is part of Keller ISD. The first day of school was Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-879-7536.
#Video of Elementary school car burglar.— Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) August 17, 2017
817-879-7536 pic.twitter.com/JinaRebnQq
