Watch: Man burglarizes teachers' cars at Fort Worth school

A screengrab of surveillance video at Caprock Elementary School in Fort Worth, showing a man smashing the windows of three teachers' cars on Aug. 14. Credit: Fort Worth police

Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect who burglarized three teachers’ vehicles outside a Fort Worth elementary school earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows the man getting out of his car and smashing the windows of three cars outside Caprock Elementary School on Monday. Police say the suspect was driving a yellow Jeep Wrangler with a soft black top and black wheels.

Caprock Elementary is located 12300 block of Grey Twig Drive in northern Fort Worth but is part of Keller ISD. The first day of school was Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-879-7536.

