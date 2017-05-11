WFAA
Driver surrenders after chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

A woman in an allegedly stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit from Fort Worth through downtown and uptown Dallas before being taken into custody in the Highland Park area.

Marjorie Owens , WFAA 1:56 PM. CDT May 11, 2017

A driver has surrendered to police after a pursuit that led police from Fort Worth into the city of Dallas Thursday afternoon. 

The chase began when Forth Worth police attempted to stop a vehicle and the plates fell off. The driver fled, leading police on a chase on Interstate 20 to Dowdy Ferry Road, onto northbound 45, throughout East Dallas, downtown and Uptown streets, onto northbound Dallas North Tollway and ending on a Highland Park street. 

Just before 1:30 p.m., the driver parked the car, exited with her hands up and walked backwards into police custody. 

 

 

