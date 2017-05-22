WATCH: Demoted FW officers speak for first time

Fort Worth police (Photo: WFAA)

The two Fort Worth Police Department officers, Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes, who were demoted last week for leaking a controversial arrest video speak to the public for the first time.

Can't see the video below? Go here.

In March, WFAA reported that two well-known officers were being investigated for the leaked video, which showed the controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig and her two teenage daughters.

© 2017 WFAA-TV