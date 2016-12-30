Warrant issued for ex-boyfriend of murdered mother

Faustino Valdez and Marisol Espinosa lived together in a home on Aurora Avenue in Dallas. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A small crowd began to fill a front lawn in southeast Dallas. One by one, white candles were lit and a circle formed.

Exactly one year after a young mother went missing in Dallas, police have now issued a murder warrant for her ex-boyfriend.

Marisol Espinosa's body was found 10 weeks after her disappearance. And since then, her family has been focused on justice.

“It was so rewarding for us to actually have a person’s name as a murderer to our beloved Marisol,” said Veronica Wells, Marisol’s aunt. “I hope to see every one of y’all when he is brought to justice in that courtroom.”

On Thursday night, Marisol’s family and friends gathered to remember her once again. These are many of the same family and friends who spent weeks searching for her, hoping against hope, that she would be found alive.

Marisol Espinosa (Photo: Samantha Bordelon Finley via Facebook)

“I want to give thanks for everybody,” said Rosemary Espinosa, beginning to cry. “Jeremy, thanks for finding Mari.”

Jeremy Boss found Marisol’s body back in march under a bridge on Dowdy Ferry Road while searching for abandoned dogs with his rescue group.

“My life will never be the same, your life will never be the same,” Boss told the crowd. “The innocence shall move forward, the guilty shall fall.”

Marisol’s Chevy Tahoe was discovered abandoned January 1 in the parking lot of an apartment complex. That same day, Marisol’s emotional ex-boyfriend, Faustino Valdez, spoke to News 8.

“She gave me a kiss goodbye and just left for work,” he said before walking away from the camera.

Faustino Valdez spoke to News 8 last year.

Faustino is the father of Marisol’s two youngest children and was said to be the last person to see her alive. He told police she was heading to NorthPark Center where she worked as a hairdresser.

“It feel like a dream, not a dream, a nightmare,” he said.

Faustino was last seen on January 3 of this year, just after he spoke to News 8 for a second time. He is believed to be in Mexico.

As the hunt continues for Faustino Valdez, now wanted for the murder of Marisol Espinosa, the family comes one step closer to finding peace.

Copyright 2016 WFAA