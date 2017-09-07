Warrant: He returned to scene of hit-and-run, then left without helping

(Photo: WFAA)

GRANBURY, TEXAS - Leonard Harkness returned to the scene after his truck hit Martine Ann Turrey on Tin Top Highway in February and didn’t help the woman, who was found dead early that morning, according to an arrest warrant.

Within a week of the wreck, Harkness repaired a damaged headlight on his truck and hid the vehicle in Weatherford because he believed authorities were looking for it, according to the warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

It took authorities months to track down the truck and find Harkness who was in Fred, a small town about 35 miles north of Beaumont near the Louisiana border.

Harkness, 57, surrendered to Hood County authorities in Granbury on Tuesday and faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid/accident involving death.

Read full Star-Telegram report here

Copyright 2016 Star-Telegram