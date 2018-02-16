Warrant: Forney coach knew about sex assault allegations

Forney High School (Google Maps)

FORNEY, TEXAS - In a six-page search warrant affidavit, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators revealed for the first time Friday that the head coach of the Forney High School boys soccer team knew about allegations of sexual assault involving players before they were reported to the authorities.

The affidavit also indicates that sheriff’s office investigators believe high school administrators may have interfered with their investigation by “unilaterally” continuing to investigate during the criminal investigation, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says school principal Steve Whiffen spoke to a potential victim after sheriff’s deputies started the investigation and collected potential evidence, rather than allowing investigators to do it.

By law, school officials are required to report allegations of sexual assault to law enforcement. Not doing so can be a criminal act.

Investigators conducted a search of Forney High School Thursday night as part of their wide-ranging probe of sexual assault allegations involving members of the boys soccer team.

The search was the first overt sign that authorities are looking at what school officials knew and when they knew it.

Larry Coker, a district spokesman, would only say that KISD continues to cooperate with the sheriff’s office.

Late last month, five members of the soccer team were arrested on charges of sexual assault. Four of the players are minors and a fifth is 18-year-old Jacob Fisher. The four minors had been held by a Kaufman County judge, pending home evaluations, safety plans, and a psychological evaluation. They have since been released.

Fisher has also been released on bond from the Kaufman County jail.

Investigators initially identified two victims, but have since identified additional victims.

According to the affidavit, investigators sought to search the offices and “computing devices” of head boys soccer coach Kris Duplissey, athletic coordinator Kevin Rush, assistant principal Tim Cook, and principal Steve Whiffen. They were seeking information involving investigations of “reports of misconduct” involving the soccer team.

For the first time, the affidavit indicates that an allegation of sexual assault had been reported to Duplissey weeks before authorities were notified.

According to the affidavit, a parent of a student wrote an email to Duplissey in December detailing “acts involving sexual assaults and threats made by Forney High School players against other Forney High School players.”

“The email continues by addressing further concerns in regards to acts of sexual assaults, harassment and hazing,” according to the affidavit.

Duplissey replied that the concerns would be addressed, the affidavit says.

On Jan. 17, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ronald Brown, a school resource officer, received a phone call from the district’s human resources director Rick Geer that he believed a sexual assault “may have occurred involving members of the Forney High School soccer team.”

The next day, Brown made contact with Whiffen, who told him that Cook and Rush were “actively investigating accusations of hazing and sexual assault” among members of the soccer team.

The deputy notified his supervisor, Lt. Janet Freeman, about the allegations and she contacted the departments’ criminal investigations division.

Sheriff’s investigators, Sgt. Danny Gammon and investigator Susan LaRose, began conducting interviews “with persons of interest.” Brown collected the documentation that had been gathered as part of the high school’s “administrative investigation,” the affidavit says.

It included a typed statement from one of the alleged victims of sexual assault. It was dated Jan. 16, the day before sheriff’s officials were first notified. Rush, the athletic coordinator, had signed off on it, the affidavit says.

On Jan. 19, Gammon conducted a forensic interview with one of the alleged victims, who detailed “several years of sexual assaults actively performed as hazing rituals among several Forney High School Soccer players.”

“The victim detailed acts of sodomy by insertion of fingers and foreign objects in to victims’ anuses,” the affidavit says. “The victim stated during the forensic interview that he had been sodomized in 2015 and again during the 2017 soccer season. The results of the forensic interview identified two juvenile males as offenders that perpetrated the sexual acts against the victim.”

Sheriff’s deputies then interviewed the second alleged victim, who told investigators that he had been “sodomized by fellow Forney High School soccer players as a hazing ritual between January 2017 through sometime between September and October of 2017,” the affidavit says.

“The victim reported that he had been sodomized with fingers and pens that were inserted into his anus through his soccer shorts,” according to the document.

He identified three players, two of them juveniles and Fisher, as his attackers, the affidavit says. The victim said the attacks had occurred in the locker room at the high school and other locker rooms where they played their games.

“The victim stated he would actively and physically resist the acts of sexual assault,” the affidavit says.

Fisher and four other players were arrested the following week.

On Jan. 26, Brown got information from Whiffen, the principal, that a school employee had been told by a student that her boyfriend may have been a victim of sexual assault during the time he played on the soccer team. Whiffen told Brown that he had spoken with the boyfriend, the affidavit says.

On Jan. 29, Brown took possession of a flagpole crank that was suspected as having been used during the commission of one or more of the allege sexual assaults. The affidavit says Whiffen handed the “flagpole crank and stated he obtained it” from Rush, the athletic coordinator and head football coach.

“Whiffen stated he took possession of the flagpole crank so that it could be secured in a safe, located in the front office, so that he could maintain accountability of it if law enforcement deemed it of evidentiary value,” the affidavit says.

The affidavit notes that according to the district’s “bullying protocol” whenever there is a report of bullying that an investigative report is to be completed within 10 business days and provided to the superintendent or designee.

The affidavit notes that investigators were seeking any “work related products” from the four school employees that involved the administrative investigation of the “suspected acts of sexual assault” involving the soccer team.

© 2018 WFAA-TV