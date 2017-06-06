Walmart shooting suspect arrested after taking victim to hospital

Walmart shooting suspect arrested while taking victim to hospital

MIDLOTHIAN - Police have arrested a shooting suspect they say took their victim to a Waxahachie hospital early Tuesday morning.

911 calls came into the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch, according to Emergency Operations Commander Capt. John D. Spann, just before 4 a.m. about a shooting at the Walmart store on U.S. Highway 67 in Midlothian.

One person was found with a gunshot wound. He or she was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas via helicopter and is in serious condition, Spann said.

Another victim was also shot and taken to a nearby hospital by a friend, according to witnesses. When officers arrived at the hospital, they determined that the shooting suspect was the one who brought the victim to the ER.

He or she was arrested and taken to Midlothian PD for questioning, according to Spann.

The suspect and victims haven't been identified, but officials say they knew each other.

Witnesses said the incident began as a fist fight and then turned into a shooting.

Check back for more as this story develops.

