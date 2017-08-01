Video captures violent beating on DART train

Video captured a violent assault on a DART train on July 30, 2017. (Photo: DART)

DALLAS - A DART passenger was violently assaulted by a group late Sunday night on a Northbound Green Line train near the Deep Ellum Station.

The victim was attacked when he asked the group to stop smoking on the train, according to Mark Ball, a spokesman with DART.

Cellphone video turned over to DART showed five males and two females punch and kick the male victim, who attempted to flee the train at a stop. However, the attackers followed him off the train and continued the assault. At the end of the video, the victim appeared to be unconscious.

The victim was transported to Baylor Hospital just after midnight. He refused to press charges. However, an investigation continues and DART officials say they will press charges.

DART police hope cellphone video will lead to identifying the suspects. Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call DART police at 214-928-6300.

