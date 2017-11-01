Victim dies after being stabbed in neck; suspect in custody

DALLAS -- Police have arrested a man they believe stabbed another man in the neck, killing him.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called about a stabbing at 350 North Ervay Street in downtown Dallas.

A 34-year-old man had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he died.

Officers found Leonard Rose, 44, at the scene. When interviewed, Rose admitted to the stabbing, police said.

Rose was arrested and charged with murder.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

