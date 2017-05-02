UT Austin student killed in campus stabbing was from Graham

At Graham High School, Harrison Brown was the kid who had it all.
He played trumpet in the school band and ran cross country. He participated in the school’s one-act play. His peers voted him class favorite, and his teachers named him “Mr. GHS,” the most outstanding student.
“You left meeting him with a smile on your face,” said Jack Graham, the mayor of the small town about an hour and a half northwest of Fort Worth. “He was a good-looking kid, a smart kid and just a friendly guy. You wanted him to succeed.”
Tragedy struck Monday afternoon when Brown was killed in a campus knife attack at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was in his first year of college.
Three other students were wounded in the stabbings, which happened about 1:45 p.m. near Gregory Gymnasium, a campus recreation center.
A suspect, UT student Kendrex J. White, was arrested at the scene, UT Police Chief David Carter said at a news conference.
Student Rachel Prichett, who witnessed the attack, told The Associated Press that she saw a man with a machete-like knife approach the person behind her in line at a food truck outside the gym.
“The guy was standing next to me,” Prichett said. “He grabbed him by the shoulder and shoved the knife in it. I just started running as fast as I could.”
Carter described the weapon as a “Bowie-style” hunting knife. He said the stabbings occurred within a one-block area as the attacker “calmly walked around the plaza.”
Another student, Ray Arredondo, said he was walking to his car when a mass of students near the gym started running.
“They were just screaming, ‘Run! Get out of here!’ ” Arredondo said.
