UPDATE: SWAT situation in Haslet ended; suspect in custody

Haslet standoff (Kasie Castleberry)

TARRANT COUNTY -- A SWAT standoff has ended after the suspect surrendered to officials in Haslet Tuesday afternoon.

According to Haslet Fire-Rescue, the suspect is in custody, shortly after 2 p.m.

Earlier Haslet Fire Rescue posted on social media just before 8 a.m. that there was "heavy police activity" in the Brentwood Estates neighborhood, placing the area under lockdown.

Tarrant County officials told WFAA that a suspect who led officers on a chase Monday was found Tuesday and led them on a chase again.

He went inside someone else's home, and that's when a SWAT team surrounded the area.

The homeowner was in the backyard at the time and is safe with police. He told investigators he has weapons in his home, so they are treating this as an armed suspect case, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Haslet Elementary was under a "precautionary lockdown" as the incident plays out. Northwest ISD tweeted that classes won't be affected at this time.

Haslet Elementary is on a precautionary lockdown as police work an incident in the area. Classes are proceeding as normal at the school. — Northwest ISD (@NorthwestISD) May 2, 2017

© 2017 WFAA-TV