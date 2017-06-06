Two years after abused son's death, mother also charged

Adrian Langlais (Courtesy John Winkler)

FORT WORTH -- When Adrian Langlais was fatally beaten in March of 2015, several expressed outrage that only the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother was charged in the case.

For at least 14 hours, a police affidavit indicated, Adrian had been showing signs that he had been critically injured yet neither his mother, Jessica Langlais, nor her then-boyfriend, Christian Tyrrell, called for help.

When Tyrrell did call 911 on the afternoon of March 18, 2015 — Adrian’s second birthday — it was too late.

An examination at the hospital revealed the boy had severe head trauma, multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain, as well as bruising and swelling around his eyes, neck and head. He died the next day.

Tyrrell, 24, was arrested on a capital murder warrant the next month, accused of inflicting the fatal injuries on the boy.

But after a Star-Telegram article chronicling the case was published, various petitions soon surfaced online, asking the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office to also charge the boy’s mother in the case.

