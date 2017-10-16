Lock out lifted for Plano ISD schools

Plano ISD (Photo: Plano ISD)

PLANO -- The Plano Independent School District says two schools are no longer in lock out mode over police activity in a nearby neighborhood.

Parents of students at Armstrong Middle School and Forman Elementary School were alerted at about noon Monday, a spokesperson told WFAA.

The lock out was lifted before 1 p.m.

Plano PD tells WFAA that the activity stemmed from a welfare check at an apartment complex nearby and involved the search for residential burglary suspects. They have since been arrested.

© 2017 WFAA-TV