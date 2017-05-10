Two arrested for murder of man found dead in Lake Whitney

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Wednesday that the Texas Rangers arrested two people last month in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found Feb. 28 in Lake Whitney.

The victim, William Thomas Gilbreath, lived in Dallas and was first reported missing by the Dallas Police Department, according to DPS Sgt. D.L. Wilson.

On April 21, Rangers arrested Bradley Wayne Holland, 37, of Hutchins and Sara Bartram, 29, of Wylie -- in connection with Gilbreath's death, troopers said. Both were initially transported to the Collin County Jail and charged with murder, according to Wilson.

Holland is no longer listed as an inmate in the Collin County Jail. However, Capt. Jim Moody of the Collin County Sheriff's Office told Channel Six that Holland was currently being held on a federal detainment agreement with no bond.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Bartram was being held in the Collin County Jail on a federal detainment agreement without bond, as well. In addition to murder, she is charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

The Rangers, DPS, Bosque County Sheriff's Office and Dallas Police Department are all involved in the investigation.

Wilson said no additional information was available, as of Wednesday, because the investigation was ongoing.

© 2017 KCEN-TV