Trial to begin for man accused in murder of 18-year-old Dallas woman

Antonio Cochran (Photo: Dallas County Jail)

DALLAS - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering an 18-year-old woman in Dallas will go on trial Thursday.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office originally planned to seek the death penalty for 36-year-old Antonio Cochran. However, in November the DA's office announced it would reverse the decision and instead seek life imprisonment after it was discovered Cochran has an intellectual disability, which means an IQ under 70. It's against the law to execute anyone with an intellectual disability.

Cochran is accused of kidnapping Zoe Hastings as she attempted to return a movie at a Lake Highlands pharmacy. She was later found stabbed in a Lake Highlands creek.

Public records show since 1998, Cochran faced charges for theft, assaulting a family member, burglary and possession of a controlled substance among other things.

In January of 2015, he stood trial for sexually assaulting his girlfriend's daughter, according to TXKtoday.com. However, they reported the Bowie County jury weren't convinced the daughter was telling the truth.

