Tonya Couch in court for allegedly violating bond

Tonya Couch is back in court on Thursday as prosecutors seek to revoke her bond.

The mother of "affluenza teen" Ethan Couch is accused of drinking alcohol and carrying a gun, both in violation of her bond conditions.

The bond was set when authorities say she helped son Ethan escape to Mexico 18 months ago. She withdrew $30,000 from a bank account as the two fled the country. Charges of money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon were filed against her.

Ethan Couch gained national infamy when he killed four people in a drunk driving crash in 2013, at the age of 16. His attorneys used the now-famous “affluenza” defense, claiming Couch didn’t know the difference between right and wrong because his wealthy upbringing.

He remains in jail, serving a 720-day sentence.

