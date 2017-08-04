Tips lead to arrest of sexual assault suspect in Arlington

Rape suspect

ARLINGTON - Police in Arlington arrested a sexual assault suspect one day after the department asked for the public's help to identify the man captured on surveillance video.

After authorities released the video, "tips poured in," police said in a statement Friday. Barron Keith Garrett, 25, was arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail, where his bond was set at $20,000.

According to police, Garrett sexually assaulted a woman inside a massage business in the 100 block of East Park Row Drive at about 6 p.m. on July 22. Surveillance video showed the man entering and leaving the business before driving away in a Jeep.

