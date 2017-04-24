Tip leads to arrest in 81-year-old DeSoto man's murder

(Photo: DeSoto Police Department)

DESOTO - A tip has led to an arrest in the case of an 81-year-old man who was found shot dead inside his truck on April 15 in DeSoto.

According to an arrest warrant, the tipster called authorities after recognizing the suspect in stills taken from surveillance video released by the DeSoto Police Department. Police say the video shows the suspect approach T.G. Grady and shoot him multiple times.

RELATED: Suspect sought after DeSoto man shot dead

Authorities say the tipster identified the suspect as 29-year-old Milton Davis III, and that cellphone data put him in the same area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities haven't revealed a motive for the shooting.

© 2017 WFAA-TV