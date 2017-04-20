Timeline: Search for missing Tennessee teen ends in California

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a confirmed sighting of Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, at a Walmart on East Interstate 240 near Service Road in Oklahoma City on March 15. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

After a five-week nationwide search, authorities have found a 15-year-old girl and her accused abductor in northern California.

Elizabeth Thomas was found safe on Thursday, and authorities arrested her former teacher Tad Cummins. The two were subjects of an Amber Alert since March 14.

Here’s a timeline of the search for Thomas and Cummins:

Monday, March 13: Thomas and Cummins were last seen. A friend dropped off Thomas at the Shoney’s in Columbia, Tenn., around 8 a.m. Thomas’ parents later reported her missing to authorities.

Tuesday, March 14: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Thomas and Cummins.

Friday, March 17: The TBI added Cummins to its top 10 most wanted list.

Tuesday, March 21, 2017: Elizabeth Thomas’ brother James Thomas said he believed she was taken against her will.

Thursday, March 23, 2017: Elizabeth Thomas' older sister, Sarah Thomas, said her sister hadn’t reached out to her since she disappeared on March 13.

Sarah Thomas said she noticed the word "Wife" with a diamond ring emoji added to Elizabeth Thomas’ Instagram biography.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017: The TBI held a news conference on search efforts for Thomas and Cummins two weeks after it issued the Amber Alert. The TBI also translated the Amber Alert into Spanish to try to reach more people.

Friday, March 31, 2017: The TBI confirmed a March 15 sighting of Thomas and Cummins at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017: The wife of a former Middle Tennessee teacher accused of abducting 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas filed for a divorce, court papers show.

Jill Cummins, who has publicly pleaded with her husband, Tad Cummins, to bring the Columbia, Tenn. girl home, filed the documents in Maury County Chancery Court Friday citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

The 49-year-old woman who was married to her husband for 31 years is seeking alimony and attorney fees, according to the four-page suit.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: A prosecutor asked pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for Cummins and Thomas.

District Attorney Brent Cooper told news outlets Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and would likely need a refill.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017: Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kelly Giordano said authorities found Cummins’ Nissan Rogue.

Thursday, April 20, 2017: Authorities found Thomas safe in northern California. Law enforcement officers arrested Cummins.

