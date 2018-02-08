Timeline: Richardson shooting kills officer, civilian

Chris Sadeghi, WFAA

Timeline of events that took place when a Richardson police officer and civilian were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

7 p.m. Richardson police officers are called to the Breckinridge Point Apartments at East Renner and North Star Roads for a call about a disturbance. When they arrive, the suspect fires shots and hits one officer in the neck. He is rushed to Medical City Plano. A standoff begins between the officers and the suspect that lasts for at least five hours.

10:40 p.m. Richardson PD PIO Sgt. Kevin Perlich announces that the officer has passed away. His name isn't released. SWAT officers begin firing tear gas into the apartment.

11:50 p.m. Suspect surrenders and is removed from the scene in an ambulance.

THURSDAY, FEB. 8

12 a.m. Sgt. Perlich confirms the suspect is in custody and his condition is unknown. Tells media that the body of a civilian was found inside the apartment.

12:30 a.m. Officers from area departments begin to gather at Medical City Plano to pay their respects.

8 a.m. The civilian killed is identified as Rene Gamez, 30. Plano PD say he was known to the gunman. A GoFundMe page is created to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Rene Gamez (GoFundMe)

9:30 a.m. The suspect in the shooting is identified by online jail records as Brandon McCall, age 26. He has been charged with capital murder.

Brandon McCall (Collin County Jail)

11:30 a.m. Richardson PD identifies the officer killed as David Sherrard, a 14-year veteran of the department. He's the first Richardson officer killed in the line of duty in 63 years. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Veteran Richardson police officer David Sherrard was killed in the line of duty Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

