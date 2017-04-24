Three teens charged with River Oaks murder

(Photo: WFAA)

RIVER OAKS -- Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a man last week.

Samples, Stubblefield, Sweatman

Nathanial Samples, Brandon Stubblefield, and Joshua Sweatman, all 17 years old, were arrested in Fort Worth on Sunday.

They have been booked into the River Oaks City Jail with bonds set at $500,000 each.

On Friday, April 21, Carlos Pizarro was killed in the 5100 block of Penrod Court in River Oaks. Court documents state that Sweatman shot Pizarro in the chest while he, Stubblefield, and Samples were trying to rob Pizarro.

River Oaks is just northwest of Fort Worth.

© 2017 WFAA-TV