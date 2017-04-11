Three more students arrested in La Vernia sexual assault scandal

Three more La Vernia High School students were arrested on Tuesday as part of the investigation into alleged sexual assaults that have taken place.

The three were arrested by the La Vernia Police Department in coordination with the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation.

The total number of students arrested in the investigation is up to 13.

Earlier Tuesday KENS 5 learned of a federal lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of Texas last week "seeking injunctive relief and monetary damages arising from their son’s sodomization as part of a team 'initiation' ritual, allegedly known about by administrators and coaches in the La Vernia Independent School District."

Before Tuesday, 10 students were arrested had been arrested in the investigation and all but three are confirmed to be under the age of 18.

There is no word yet on the ages of the three students that were arrested on Tuesday.

