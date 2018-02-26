Three arrested in robbery, killing of Plano man

PLANO - Three people have been arrested in the robbery and killing of a Plano man outside his home earlier this month, police said.

Brandon Charles Davis, 23, Wilbert Scales Jr., 23, and Ladrida Diann Bagley, 48, were arrested last week on capital murder charges.

Ahmed Omar, 56, was found dead outside his home in the 4200 block of Mcalice Drive, off Coit Road, early Feb. 14, police said.

Omar owned the Save-More food store in Dallas.

Davis and Scales are being held at the Dallas County jail. Davis' bail is set at $1 million and Scales' is set at $500,000. Bagley is being held at the Collin County jail with her bail set at $500,000.

