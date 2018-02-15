Thief steals laptop, purse from pregnant mom dropping child off at daycare

A man suspected of stealing a laptop, purse and phone from a pregnant mother's car Wednesday at a Fort Worth daycare. Photo: Fort Worth police

Surveillance footage outside a Fort Worth daycare shows a man stealing a laptop, purse and cell phone from a car belonging to a pregnant woman.

The woman, who Fort Worth police say was eight-and-a-half months pregnant, was dropping her child off at Kiddie Academy on Tehama Ridge around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday when the alleged thief pulled his truck into the parking lot.

The man parked next to the victim’s vehicle, opened the door and took her laptop, purse and phone. The stolen purse contained credit cards belonging to the victim.

“The suspect was obviously watching and waiting for a potential victim,” police said.

Police say a stolen credit card was used at a nearby gas station and auto shop just after the alleged theft.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Worth police Det. Kenjura at 817-392-4622 or through city email.

