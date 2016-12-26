Texas Rangers investigate death of man in county jail

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS - Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who died in custody in a county jail 30 miles west of Fort Worth.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said in a statement Monday that Jesse Andrew Debusk died Saturday after a violent confrontation with guards.

Authorities say that Debusk was booked Friday on outstanding warrants. The statement says that Debusk cursed and became physically violent with guards when they attempted to move him into another cell on Saturday.

The statement says that after Debusk calmed down, officers removed his constraints and left him alone in a cell. Moments later, he was found unresponsive.

An ambulance transported Debusk to Weatherford Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

