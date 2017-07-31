Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Virginia

Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety (Photo: Custom)

A Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive has been arrested in Falls Church, Virginia on two counts of murder, according to Texas DPS.

The suspect, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, who is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, was being sought in connection with a June 2016 murder in Missouri City, Texas, and a July 2017 murder in Harris County.

According to a press release, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID), FBI-Houston, Houston PD Homicide Unit, and Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) collaborated efforts with local authorities near Arlington, Virginia, to locate and arrest Herrera-Hernandez.

Texas DPS said Herrera-Hernandez's arrest did not result from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and thus no reward will be paid.

In order to be eligible for cash rewards, DPS said the tipster must provide information in one of the following five methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips will remain anonymous regardless of the manner the tip is submitted.

The Texas 10 Most Wanted list can be viewed here.

