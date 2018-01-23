Teens injured in crash after police chase through Dallas

DALLAS -- Seven teenagers were injured in a crash following a police chase through Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:45 p.m., police officers arrived at a home on Checota Drive in Southeast Dallas for a call about a home invasion and robbery. The suspect vehicle was found close by, and the driver led officers on a short chase.

It ended when the suspects hit a pole and crashed in the intersection of Jim Miller and Seco Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it took seven teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas PD said there were six suspects who were injured and will be arrested after they're released.

No other injuries were reported.

