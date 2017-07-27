Teens arrested after drive-by shooting in Dallas park

Miller Family Park in Dallas (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Police have arrested two juveniles in connection to a drive by shooting at Miller Family Park Wednesday. An 18-year-old man was injured during that violent shooting that happened in broad daylight.



There is a peculiar feeling around Miller Family Park. Blood has been washed off the basketball court. A group of young day campers were busy spending Thursday morning shooting hoops. The kids are playing, and keeping their minds off the drive-by shooting.



Neighbor Ronald West said, ”You just heard pow! Pow!”



West lives across the street from the park located on the 2800 block of Persimmon Road. He said he rushed to his window when he heard the gun shots outside his home. West says the 18-year-old victim and his friends were in the park playing basketball for a couple of hours. Police say a group of unidentified teens drove up to the area.



”A car pulled up,” West explained, “the guys never did get out of the car.”

Family members say the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the face. The bullet, they say, went through his head.



Camp counselors say some of the children in their program were still in the park and witnessed the shooting.



”It’s real frustrating,” said West. “It’s real frustrating. Makes me not know what to do, you know.”



Dallas Police say officers picked up several juveniles in connection to the shooting. Two of those teens are now under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.



The victim’s family says he was supposed to return to college next week. Now they are making tough decisions about life support.



Meantime, camp counselors say they are doing all they can to help the children through what they witnessed at the park.

