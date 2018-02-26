Teen sisters shot while checking on outdoor disturbance through window

Courtesy: Jacobs family photo

DALLAS - An 18-year old Dallas woman is dead after checking on a disturbance outside her home Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., an 18-year-old woman and her 16-year-old sister were standing inside their second floor apartment in the 5700 block of Highland Hills when they heard a disturbance outside.

When the two went to the window, an unknown man shot at them from the level below.

The 18-year-old woman, identified by police as Nequacia Jacobs, was shot in the front torso area and died from her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

Her family told WFAA they are devastated by their loss. Shaquaila Jacobs said her daughter was a 4.0 student eager to go to college.

"I talked to her 10 minutes before she got shot," Jacobs said. "Then I got the call. We haven't even lived there that long."

Other family members said they weren't sure whether it was a case of mistaken identity. Jacobs' 16-year-old sister was also shot and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

"She wasn't any kind of trouble," Shaquaila said.

Dallas police say the male suspect arrived in a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and white rear spoiler. They believe the vehicle to be between a 2005 and 2010 model with stock black wheels.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie with a distinct logo on the back and writing on the left sleeve.

If you have any information, call police at (214) 671-3701.

© 2018 WFAA-TV