Teen shot, killed in Southern Dallas

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating the murder of a teenager in the Redbird area of Dallas.

Mark Burnough, 17, was shot during a fight Wednesday just before 5 p.m. at 6910 South Cockrell Hill Road, off Camp Wisdom Road and just north of Interstate 20.

Burnough was taken to the hospital where he died.

If you have any information on his murder, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3676.

© 2017 WFAA-TV