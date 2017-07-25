WFAA
Teen arrested in gas station shooting of man in Greenville

WFAA 6:13 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

GREENVILLE, TEXAS - A 14-year-old teen was taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station. 

According to the City of Greenville, the teen was taken into custody Tuesday.

On Aug. 5, 2016. Kelly Dixon of Hunt County was shot in the neck at a Murphy USA gas station at 7701 Wesley Street. Officers found 45-year-old Dixon inside a vehicle in the parking lot. 

He was sent to Hunt County Regional Medical Center, where he died. 

Officials say the 14-year-old was transferred into the custody of juvenile authorities.

 

