SWAT team on scene of barricaded suspect in Tarrant Co.

TARRANT COUNTY -- SWAT teams are on the scene of a barricaded person in Haslet.

Haslet Fire Rescue posted on social media just before 8 a.m. that there was "heavy police activity" in the Brentwood Estates neighborhood, placing the area under lockdown.

Tarrant County officials tell WFAA that a suspect who led officers on a chase Monday was found Tuesday and led them on a chase again.

It's believed now that he's holed up inside someone else's home. The person who was inside managed to escape.

The SWAT team has now surrounded the home.

Haslet Elementary is under a "precautionary lockdown" as the incident plays out. Northwest ISD tweeted that classes won't be affected at this time.

