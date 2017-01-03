Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff along I-45

NAVARRO COUNTY -- A suspect has been arrested after a three-county crime spree forced Interstate 45 to be shut down in Navarro County Tuesday morning.
All lanes of the highway have since reopened.
Officials tell WFAA the unidentified suspect committed a robbery in nearby Limestone County, then an aggravated robbery at a Shell gas station in Freestone County.
The man then stopped his truck on the side of I-45 near Mile Marker 220, and fired shots from a gun.
SWAT officers were called to the scene and surrounded his vehicle.
I-45 was shut down for a short time while the standoff took place.
The armed man was eventually arrested.
Check back for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2016 WFAA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs