Names released of victims in Sutherland Springs church shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the deceased victims who were killed in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.
There were a total of 26 victims, including an unborn child:
Robert Scott Marshall
Karen Sue Marshall
Keith Allen Braden
Tara E. McNulty
Annabelle Renae Pomeroy
Peggy Lynn Warden
Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.
Sara Johns Johnson
Lula Woicinski White
Joann Lookingbill Ward
Brooke Bryanne Ward
Robert Michael Corrigan
Shani Louise Corrigan
Therese Sagan Rodriguez
Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez
Haley Krueger
Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)
Emily Rose Hill
Gregory Lynn Hill
Megan Gail Hill
Marc Daniel Holcombe
Noah Holcombe
Karla Plain Holcombe
John Bryan Holcombe
Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)
*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn)
