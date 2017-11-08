Names released of victims in Sutherland Springs church shooting

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the deceased victims who were killed in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting at the First Baptist Church on Sunday.

There were a total of 26 victims, including an unborn child:

Robert Scott Marshall

Karen Sue Marshall

Keith Allen Braden

Tara E. McNulty

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy

Peggy Lynn Warden

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.

Sara Johns Johnson

Lula Woicinski White

Joann Lookingbill Ward

Brooke Bryanne Ward

Robert Michael Corrigan

Shani Louise Corrigan

Therese Sagan Rodriguez

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez

Haley Krueger

Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)

Emily Rose Hill

Gregory Lynn Hill

Megan Gail Hill

Marc Daniel Holcombe

Noah Holcombe

Karla Plain Holcombe

John Bryan Holcombe

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)

*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn)

