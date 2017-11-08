WFAA
Breaking News Nov. 7 Elections Results
Names of victims killed in Texas church shooting released

Preparing for funerals of victims in deadly church shooting

WFAA 1:17 PM. CST November 08, 2017

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of the church members killed in Sutherland Springs on Sunday. Here are their names:

Robert Scott Marshall, 56

Karen Sue Marshall, 56

Keith Allen Braden, 62

Tara E. McNulty, 33

Annabelle Renae Pomeroy, 14

Peggy Lynn Warden, 56

Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr., 77

Sara Johns Johnson, 68

Lula Woicinski White, 71

Joann Lookingbill Ward, 30

Brooke Bryanne Ward, 5

Robert Michael Corrigan, 51

Shani Louise Corrigan, 51

Therese Sagan Rodriguez, 66

Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez, 64

Haley Krueger, 16

Emily Garcia (died at the hospital), 7

Emily Rose Hill, 11

Gregory Lynn Hill, 13

Megan Gail Hill, 9

Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36

Noah Holcombe, 1

Karla Plain Holcombe, 58

John Bryan Holcombe, 60

Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*), 36

*Carlin Brite "Billy Bob" Holcombe (unborn), 0

