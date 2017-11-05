Gov. Abbott orders flags at half staff to honor church shooting victims

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images) (Photo: Erich Schlegel, 2017 Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff statewide following a deadly attack inside a southeast Texas church Sunday.

Abbott asks that flags remain at half-staff through Thursday.

"There are no words to describe the pure evil that we witnessed in Sutherland Springs today," said Governor Abbott. "Our hearts are heavy at the anguish in this small town, but in time of tragedy, we see the very best of Texas. May God comfort those who've lost a loved one, and may God heal the hurt in our communities."

Officials say 26-year-old Devin Kelley of New Braunfels walked into First Baptist Church during Sunday morning service and began firing. At least 25 people are dead, including the pastor’s youngest daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy.

Abbott went to Sutherland Springs Sunday afternoon to meet with officials and with the families of the victims.

I’m in route to #SutherlandSprings to meet with families, local, state & federal officials, and a public briefing to follow. #txlege — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

