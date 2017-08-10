Suspects sought in Frisco home invasion

FRISCO, TEXAS - Police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Tuesday morning.



A group of suspects, who remain unidentified at this time, forced their way into a home in the 7000 block of Amberdale Lane, shortly before 5 a.m.



People who were inside the home were tied up as suspects took items. One person sustained minor injuries.



When officers arrived at the home, the suspects had already fled the scene. According to police, detectives believe that the crime was not random and that the residence was specifically picked by the suspects.



The motive in the case remains under investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. The publica can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.



Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.

