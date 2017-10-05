Suspects snatching purses at Asian shopping center in Grand Prairie

According to Grand Prairie police, at least two purses have been stolen in the parking lot of Asia Times Square at 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway. (Photo: Grand Prairie Police, WFAA)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas -- Police are looking for two suspects accused of snatching women's purses at local retail centers.

According to Grand Prairie police, at least two purses have been stolen in the parking lot of Asia Times Square at 2615 W. Pioneer Parkway.



The first incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 24, shortly before 7:30 p.m. A women placed her purse in the passenger seat and walked to the driver's side. That's when one of the suspects opened the door, took her purse and fled the scene.

About 40 minutes later, a surveillance photo shows the two men using the woman's credit card in Fort Worth. Suspects were seen in a dark color, newer model, Chrysler 300.



A week later at about the same time, another woman, who was loading groceries into her car, asked her daughter to hold her purse. One of the suspects reached into the car and grabbed the purse. They fled the area in a black, newer model Toyota Camry.



Police said similar incidents have happened in Arlington and Irving.



Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of these suspects. You can also call Crime Stoppers hotline at 972-988-8477(TIPS).

