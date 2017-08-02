Suspects invade FW home, rob family at gunpoint

Fort Worth home invasion

FORT WORTH -- Police in Fort Worth are looking for two men they say entered an Overton Woods home, held a family at gunpoint, and forced a man to take money from an ATM.

The men entered the home at 4925 Riverbend through an unlocked back door at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They reportedly held the family inside at gunpoint. One suspect took a male victim, believed to be the father of the family, to a nearby ATM and "forced him to take out a large sum of money," police said.

Once the suspect returned with the father, he and the other suspect fled the home.

The family was not injured.

The suspects have not been arrested.

